Cameron Toll roundabout: Edinburgh bus diversions in place for eight weeks as gas works commence
A section of Cameron Toll roundabout will be closed for eight weeks from Monday, August 26 to allow for emergency gas works. Some bus stops will also be temporarily out of service.
The gas works are being carried out between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road - closing off this section of the roundabout. Drivers will still be able to travel between Dalkeith Road and Peffermill Road, Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road, and between Dalkeith Road and Old Dalkeith Road.
Drivers will also be able to travel between Old Dalkeith Road and Lady Road and between Peffermill Road and Lady Road. There will be no access to Dalkeith Road from the south. To help alleviate traffic, the bus gate on Prestonfield Avenue has been suspended for the duration of the works.
Lothian Bus diversions
Lothian Bus service 12
Service 12 heading towards Portobello will be diverted between Buccleuch Street and Peffermill Road. The temporary route will travel via Hope Park Terrace, South Clerk Street, East Preston Street and Dalkeith Road.
Lothian Bus services 24 and 38
Services 24 and 38 heading towards the Royal Infirmary will be diverted between Esslemont Road and Little France Crescent. The temporary route will travel via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road.
Lothian Bus services 33 and X33
Services 33 and X33 heading towards the city centre will be diverted between Old Dalkeith Road and South Clerk Street. Buses will travel via Lady Road, Craigmillar Park, Minto Street and Newington Road.
Lothian Bus service 49
Service 49 heading towards the Royal Infirmary will be diverted between Craigmillar Park and Little France Crescent. The temporary route will travel via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road, Moredunvale Road and Old Dalkeith Road.
Borders Buses diversions
Two Borders Buses services will be affected during the partial closure. The diversions will affect services X95 and 51 services inbound to Edinburgh Bus Station and southbound journeys will not be affected. In a statement Borders Buses said: “X95/51 services will operate to Cameron Toll, then divert left on Lady Road, then right onto Craigmillar Park, then normal route at South Clerk Street. During this diversion, the X62 bus stop on Salisbury Place will be observed by the X95 and 51 services. Please signal to the driver to make them aware of intended boarding.”
Providing a statement earlier in the month, a spokesperson for Scottish Gas Networks said: “We would like to apologise in advance for the inconvenience this will cause to motorists and the local community. While there is no ideal time to carry out work on the A7, it is critical that we repair our gas pipes.”
They added: “We're aware the road surface at this location on the A7 was recently resurfaced. Please be assured that when our emergency work is completed, we will ensure the road surface is left as we found it.”
