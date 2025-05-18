Edinburgh cafe in stunning Art Deco building announces closure with a ‘heavy heart’

A much-loved community cafe in Edinburgh has announced its closure with a “heavy heart”.

The White House Kitchen, on Niddrie Mains Road, serves up a range of hot & cold food and is popular with locals.

Now, however, the owners have taken the difficult decision to shut for good, citing rising costs among the reasons for the closure.

In an emotional post on Facebook, The White House Kitchen team wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our business. This decision has been incredibly difficult for us, but due to rising costs and various other factors over the years, we can no longer continue operating.

“We sincerely thank all of our loyal customers, both regulars and newcomers, for their support throughout the years. Your kindness and patronage have meant the world to us. Thank you once again for being a part of our journey.”

In December 2024, The National Transport Trust placed a Red Wheel at The White House.

The Red Wheels are similar to English Heritage's blue plaque scheme, and commemorate Britain's greatest transport heritage sites. Each wheel has a QR Code that links to the Trust’s database for more information.

Designed by architect William Innes Thomson, the art-deco building opened on October 18, 1936. Offering a place to stop and have a refreshment, was one of a number of roadhouses developed in the Capital in response to the growth of the motor car.

Speaking about the venue, John Yellowlees, vice-president of National Transport Trust, said: “The White House was popular due to the shortage of public houses in the Craigmillar and Niddrie neighbourhoods. It later evolved from a roadhouse into a public house owned by Tennent Caledonian Breweries. The ground floor featured a public bar, saloon bar, tea room, and skittle alley, while the first floor featured a billiard room and lounge bar.

“By the 1970s, it was known for its 'happy-go-lucky' clientele, reputedly promising a 'pint and a fight'. In 1995, The White House was granted category ‘B’ listed status by Historic Scotland, The property fell into decline in the late 20th century, eventually closing in 2000. It was added to the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland in 2004, but was then the subject of a major fire which destroyed its skittle alley.

“In 2007, The White House was acquired from receivers by PARC Craigmillar, an arm’s length company of the City of Edinburgh Council. With grants from Historic Scotland and the Scottish Government‘s Town Centre Regeneration Fund, a £1.85M restoration of The White House began in April 2010 and was completed in March 2011.

“The works saw the building envelope restored, improvements made to the roof and windows, and repairs to internal elements such as the cornices and staircase, while art-deco elements of the interior were restored. The architect for the renovation was Smith Scott Mullan and the principal contractor was Thomas Johnstone.

“On 18 September 2013, The White House was formally reopened as a community café, art space, and volunteering centre. It is operated by the Community Alliance Trust – a local charity – under a lease from PARC Craigmillar.”