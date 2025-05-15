Busy Edinburgh pub forced to close after devastating fire causes 'significant damage'

An Edinburgh pub which was ravaged by fire has been forced to close for the foreseeable future.

Ox184, a three-storey venue on the Cowgate, has suffered “significant damage” following a devastating blaze shortly after 4pm on Monday, May 12.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and left the scene by 8.30pm on Monday, but the road remained closed until Tuesday morning.

Now, the team at Ox 184 have taken to social media to say they will remain closed for the time being.

Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and huge thanks to the amazing Scottish Fire Service teams that worked hard to limit the spread of the fire at Ox 184.

“We have however suffered significant damage and will be closed for a while. We will update when we know more. Thanks, Team Ox 184.”

The building that houses Ox 184 was badly damaged by a previous fire in January 2018 and remained closed for around six months.