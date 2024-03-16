Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh café which has served the Morningside community for 40 years has announced plans to close its doors next month.

Owners of Peggy’s Café on Morningside Road said they made the ‘very difficult decision’ to close in April after seeing an ‘unsustainable increase in costs across all areas of the café.’ The charity-owned café, which provides support and companionship for the local elderly community will continue to operate its daycare services.

Peggy’s Café on Morningside Road, Edinburgh will close next month after 40 years of trading

Announcing the news on social media, owners thanked customers for their support and detailed the reasons for its closure next month. They said: “Unfortunately, we have – like so many other small businesses and charities – suffered from unsustainable increases in costs across all areas of the café, ranging from heat and lighting, and rent, to staple ingredients such as flour, coffee, and tea.”

They added: “We deeply regret that we expect no longer to be able to provide this welcoming space, and hope to find other ways to support the Morningside community.”

The Open Door charity, which owns the Morningside café, was established in 1982 by retired nurse Peggy Hunter, with the charity’s mission is to bring ‘care, love and laughter into the lives of frail elderly people, those who are lonely, those suffering with Dementia and other additional needs.’ But despite the café’s closure, the Edinburgh charity has vowed to continue its care services.

They said: “Whilst our café is expected to close, we will continue to offer our core daycare services, which we know all of our members and their families and carers greatly appreciate. We will try to redeploy our café volunteers if possible.

“We would like to thank each and every one of our café customers, along with all our amazing and hard-working café volunteers and café staff, that have made the café so special throughout the years.”

Reacting to the news, customers and former employees took to social media to offer words of support. One said: “So sorry to hear this, many happy memories working there. This will of course mean you can continue to offer more time to your fabulous day care services.”