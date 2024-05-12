Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Haymarket Square venue is the latest café from the fast-growing coffee shop chain

Black Sheep Coffee is set to open a new café in Edinburgh next week - and to celebrate they will be offering £1 to all customers on their launch day.

The venue at Haymarket Square, which opens on Tuesday, May 14, is the latest in a series of cafés from the coffee shop chain which now has over 90 stores across the UK - with around 40 opening in the last year.

Black Sheep Coffee at Haymarket Square in Edinburgh will open on Tuesday, May 14. Photo: Chocolate Chip Photography

Black Sheep Coffee co-founders, Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our newest Black Sheep Coffee site in Edinburgh and creating another coffee haven for those who dare to be different. With Edinburgh’s rich culture of creativity, we feel that this is a perfect new spot for us to open in.”

Owners say the new Haymarket venue will be a laid-back, welcoming space where visitors can enjoy their trademark Robusta coffee, refreshing smoothies and their indulgent selection of pastries and waffles.

Founded in 2013, Gabriel and Eirik have enjoyed tremendous success in recent years, which they say is down to a combination of their burning passion to produce great coffee and their desire to compete with the big corporate chains.

The co-founders boast that their ‘unrivalled commitment to quality’ saw them become the first café to use ‘specialty-grade 100 per cent Robusta coffee’ which they say ‘went against the market trends and they became the black sheep’ of the coffee world.’