News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Edinburgh Calder Road crash: Tributes paid to 21-year-old Stephen McGovern who died in crash

Tributes paid to “one of a kind” 21-year-old who died in crash
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

A 21-year-old Edinburgh man who died after he was hit by a car on a busy city road has been remembered by friends as “good-hearted” and “one of a kind”.

Stephen McGovern has been named locally as the victim of the crash in Calder Road on Tuesday, July 4. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7am following reports of a pedestrian having been struck by a silver Toyota Auris. The road was closed for several hours and police later confirmed that the pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen’s friends and family have taken to social media to express their shock and heartbreak at the news, with many paying tribute to the young man.

Edinburgh man Stephen McGovern has been named locally as the victim of the Calder Road crashEdinburgh man Stephen McGovern has been named locally as the victim of the Calder Road crash
Edinburgh man Stephen McGovern has been named locally as the victim of the Calder Road crash
Most Popular

One friend said: “Rest easy, can’t believe what happened. You’ll be missed and remembered by so many. I love you bro, sleep tight. Another good heart taken too soon. God only takes the best, forever 21 ma boy.” Another added: "I’m honestly so lost for words, rest in peace Stephen McGovern, such a funny lad you were. We won’t ever forget your laugh or the hilarious memories with you.”

And another heartbroken friend said: “R.I.P Stephen McGovern, one of a kind, forever 21.”

Stephen’s loved ones are now planning to release balloons in his memory. The event is set to take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 8 at Kirknewton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on Tuesday, Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are working to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0497 of 4 July, 2023.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice ScotlandEmergency servicesToyota