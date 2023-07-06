A 21-year-old Edinburgh man who died after he was hit by a car on a busy city road has been remembered by friends as “good-hearted” and “one of a kind”.

Stephen McGovern has been named locally as the victim of the crash in Calder Road on Tuesday, July 4. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7am following reports of a pedestrian having been struck by a silver Toyota Auris. The road was closed for several hours and police later confirmed that the pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene.

Stephen’s friends and family have taken to social media to express their shock and heartbreak at the news, with many paying tribute to the young man.

One friend said: “Rest easy, can’t believe what happened. You’ll be missed and remembered by so many. I love you bro, sleep tight. Another good heart taken too soon. God only takes the best, forever 21 ma boy.” Another added: "I’m honestly so lost for words, rest in peace Stephen McGovern, such a funny lad you were. We won’t ever forget your laugh or the hilarious memories with you.”

And another heartbroken friend said: “R.I.P Stephen McGovern, one of a kind, forever 21.”

Stephen’s loved ones are now planning to release balloons in his memory. The event is set to take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 8 at Kirknewton Park.

