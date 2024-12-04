One of the world’s most successful international groups, Il Divo, will perform at Edinburgh Castle as part of a series of concerts at the Edinburgh landmark next year.

The Castle Concerts get underway in July and feature top acts from around the world including Kaiser Chiefs, Marti Pellow, Il Divo, a special Harry Potter concert featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and two performances from Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi.

John Stout, from Castle Concerts said: “We are delighted to welcome Il Divo back to Edinburgh and I’m sure the castle will be a fittingly spectacular backdrop for such a special concert celebrating their 20 incredible years’.

Il Divo will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, July 12 next year | Submitted

Il Divo first performed at Edinburgh Castle in 2006 before returning in 2018. Known for their spectacular live performances, Il Divo shot to fame in 2004 with their first worldwide hit ‘Unbreak My Heart (Regresa a mi).’

The crossover classical stars, who have sold over 30 million records and clocked up an incredible 50 number 1 records, released their latest album, XX, in February this year.

Il Divo will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, July 12 and tickets go on sale this Friday (December 6) at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Renowned Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi has added an extra performance to his Edinburgh event after his first night sold out due to phenomenal demand.

Ludovico Einudi will perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 10 and 11 next year | Ray Tarantino

The most-streamed classical artist of all time, will now play two dates at Edinburgh Castle on July 10 and 11. The shows will follow on from five sold-out nights at The Royal Albert Hall - the longest continuous headline run by a pianist in the history of the venue.

Tickets for Ludovico Einaudi ‘s show on July 11 got on sale at 10am on Friday, December 6 on Ticketmaster.

Ludovico said: “I am thrilled to be returning to the UK next summer and visiting Edinburgh again. I have been to Edinburgh many times and it is close to my heart - connecting with the audience is when my work comes alive, and I can’t wait to celebrate my music with friends in July."

John Stout, from Castle Concerts added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Ludovico Einaudi, one of the world’s most popular classical artists, as part of the series at Edinburgh Castle next year. It will be incredibly special for the audience to experience his meditative, atmospheric music in such a breathtaking setting and will, without doubt, be one of the cultural highlights of Scotland’s summer.”

The Full Edinburgh Castle Concerts lineup

Friday 4 July – Kaiser Chiefs

Saturday 5 July – Marti Pellow

Thursday 10 July – Ludovico Einaudi (sold out)

Friday 11 July – Ludovico Einaudi

Saturday 12 July – Il Divo

Sunday 13 July – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert with RSNO