Here is everything you need to know about this year's Edinburgh Castle Concerts - including who is performing, what to expect, and how to get tickets.

Madness

Chart-toppers Madness will kick off this year's Castle Concerts series on Friday, July 6. As well as performing tracks from their latest album, Madness will also perform some of their greatest hits from a career spanning over four decades – including Our House, Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love.

Speaking ahead of the tour which brings them to Edinburgh, Madness said in a statement: “Would you Adam and Eve it?! It only took us 40 years to get there but we've just gone and ruddy scored our first no 1 album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to announce a summer tour?!”

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture.

Throughout their career, Madness have had one No.1 UK Official Charts No.1 album, 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards, including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Timings (subject to change, except end time): Gates open - 6.45pm. Ends - 10.30pm. Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

JLS

JLS will be the second big-name act to perform at Edinburgh Castle on Tuesday, July 9 – and they'll be doing so 15 years after they first shot to No.1 with debut single Beat Again.

The chart-topping four piece, who found success after finishing as runners-up on the 2008 series of The X Factor, have promised they’ll be bringing all the JLS hits, energy and charisma to the Capital. Made up of Marvin Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill and Oritse Williams, JLS have scored five No.1 singles with Beat Again, Everybody In Love, She Makes Me Wanna, One Shot and Love You More.

Speaking ahead of their visit to Edinburgh, Oritse said: “We just want to get out there and play the hits. It’s those nostalgic songs which remind people of all their experiences growing up. And now some of those fans have children and they want their children to experience what they experienced growing up in the JLS era.”

Timings (subject to change, except end time): Gates open - 6.45pm. Ends - 10.30pm. Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Manic Street Preachers and Suede

Two of the biggest musical acts of their generation, Welsh rock giants Manic Street Preachers and English indie darlings Suede, will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Wednesday, July 10.

During their co-headline tour of the UK, the bands will take it in turns to open and close the gig. In Edinburgh, Suede will play first, followed by the Manics.

Manics bassist and lyricist Nick Wire said: “We’ve both got a dedicated fanbase, but we do share a gene pool and a rabid denomination of fans. It’s because we never belonged to anything apart from ourselves. We were never part of grunge, we were never part of Britpop.”

Both bands are survivors of the ’90s – as well as alumni of the NME Godlike Genius Award.

The Manics come to the Castle armed with hits including A Design for Life, You Love Us, Motorcycle Emptiness, You Stole the Sun From My Heart, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, and Motown Junk.

Suede were responsible for some of the catchiest tunes of the era - including Trash, Animal Nitrate, We Are The Pigs and She’s in Fashion.

Timings (subject to change, except end time): Gates open - 6.45pm. Ends - 10.30pm. This gig is sold out but resale tickets may become available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The National

Hot-on-the-heels of their triumphant set at Glastonbury, The National visit Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 11.

One of the best bands on the planet right now, the US alt-rockers are returning to the Capital for the first time since they played a ‘secret’ show at Edinburgh’s Connect Music Festival in August 2022, performing on a stage dedicated to the charity formed in memory of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison. After performing a short acoustic set, which included the tracks Sorrow and About Today, the band headlined the festival the same evening.

Alongside songs from their 20-year back catalogue, The National will perform the best bits from their recently-released new album The Laugh Track at the Castle in what is sure to be one of the musical highlights of the summer in Edinburgh.

Timings (subject to change, except end time): Gates open - 6.45pm. Ends - 10.30pm. Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Skipinnish

Scotland's celebrated Celtic rock band play at the Castle to celebrate their 25th anniversary, on Friday, 12 July.

Formed Skipinnish in 1999 by pals Andrew Stevenson and Angus McPhail, Skipinnish started out as a small ceilidh band and have gone on to play to sell-out crowds across Europe and the UK, and have appeared at some of the biggest music festivals.

They are known for putting on a great show, and have twice won the Live Act of the Year Award at the Scots Trad Awards.

Timings (subject to change, except end time): Gates open - 6.45pm. Ends - 10.30pm. Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Paul Weller

The former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council will perform at Edinburgh Castle’s famous Esplanade on Saturday, July 13.

No stranger to the Capital, Weller visited the Usher Hall in 2022, and played a triumphant gig at the Castle in 2019.

Now 66, the Modfather's versatility and creative edge has connected with fans across the generations, making him one of music’s all-time greats. A bona fide cultural icon, his impact, relevance and popularity with the public, fellow musicians and critics alike remains unabated.

It all began in 1977 with The Jam’s debut album, In the City. Five era-defining albums with The Jam followed before he experienced further recognition with The Style Council and subsequent success with numerous solo releases – including Wild Wood, Wake Up The Nation, Sonik Kicks, and most recently, the universally well-received An Orchestrated Songbook.

In the Capital, Weller will perform some of the best-loved songs from his back catalogue as well as a selection of tracks from his brand new album, 66.

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts, said: “Paul is without doubt one of the most loved and respected British singers of his generation and we are delighted to welcome the original Modfather back to Edinburgh Castle.”

Timings (subject to change, except end time): Gates open - 6.45pm. Ends - 10.30pm. Tickets are sold out, but resale tickets may become available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be beamed onto a giant outdoor screen at Edinburgh Castle on Sunday, July 14.

A must for any Harry Potter fan, audiences will be able to relive the magic of the blockbuster film in 39ft-wide, high-definition screen while hearing the Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Alistair Mackie, RSNO Chief Executive, said: “The RSNO has an extensive history with film music, both in its performance and recording. Therefore, the opportunity for Scotland’s National Orchestra to perform the music of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone this summer in the iconic venue of Edinburgh Castle was too good to miss.”