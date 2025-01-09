Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Castle will close for three days next week following ‘a very busy and successful 2024 season’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landmark attraction will be closed from Monday, January 13 to Wednesday, January 15.

Edinburgh Castle will reopen on Thursday, January 16

A statement on the Edinburgh Castle website states: “This will allow for a focused period of team development and training and provide an opportunity to plan and prepare for the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “We apologise for any inconvenience, however we’re very much looking forward to welcoming you back through the doors from Thursday, January 16.”

For more information about Edinburgh Castle or to book tickets for the popular attraction you can visit their website.