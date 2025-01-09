Edinburgh Castle to close for three days in January after ‘very busy’ season
Edinburgh Castle will close for three days next week following ‘a very busy and successful 2024 season’.
The landmark attraction will be closed from Monday, January 13 to Wednesday, January 15.
A statement on the Edinburgh Castle website states: “This will allow for a focused period of team development and training and provide an opportunity to plan and prepare for the coming year.
It added: “We apologise for any inconvenience, however we’re very much looking forward to welcoming you back through the doors from Thursday, January 16.”
