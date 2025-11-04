There could be a Christmas tree at the foot of Leith Walk for the first time in years after the city council responded positively to pleas to reinstate festive decorations.

Edinburgh Northern and Leith SNP MSP Ben Macpherson wrote to council leader Jane Meagher, saying the absence of Christmas decorations made Leith feel overlooked.

He said: "Over recent years, I have been contacted by a significant number of residents and businesses who have expressed their disappointment and sadness that Leith no longer displays a Christmas tree or has Christmas decorations during the festive season.

A Christmas tree at the Foot of the Walk, outside the New Kirkgate shopping centre in Leith in 2015. Picture Ian Rutherford | JP licence

"Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Christmas tree was traditionally placed annually at the Foot of Leith Walk, accompanied by festive street lighting. This simple gesture brought light, colour, and joy to the area during the darker winter months and brought people together.

"The lack of festive decorations in recent years has been noticed and felt, and many constituents have told me that it makes Leith feel overlooked, especially when other parts of the city continue to benefit from seasonal displays."

In reply, Cllr Meagher said Leith would be getting an 8 metre Christmas tree at Taylor Gardens, lighting column motifs along Great Junction Street and lights on the bridge at The Shore.

The council was also working with local businesses to try and ensure festive lighting at The Shore area which had been disrupted by recent works.

And she told Mr Macpherson: "We would be happy to work with yourself and any local contacts to try and get a tree reinstated at the Foot of the Walk.

"As you may know, due to the long-running tram works the tree that used to be sited there was moved to Taylor Gardens and has remained in place ever since.

“Despite our best efforts, issues with the tram lines, CCTV provision and access to power at the Foot of the Walk have prevented a tree being reinstated here.

"But working collaboratively we are hopeful these can either be resolved or a suitable alternative location agreed."