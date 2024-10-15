Edinburgh council by-election: 12 candidates will stand in Colinton/Fairmilehead to replace Scott Arthur

By Ian Swanson
Published 15th Oct 2024, 08:28 BST
Twelve candidates are to stand in the by-election to choose a new councillor to replace former transport convener Scott Arthur who quit the City Chambers after being elected as an MP.

The contest in Colinton/Fairmilehead ward will take place on Thursday, November 14 and residents must register to vote by October 29.

Four independents will join candidates from the Labour, SNP, Conservative, Lib Dem, Green, Reform UK, Libertarian and Family parties. Voting is by Single Transferable Vote (STV), where voters number the candidates in order of preference.

The by-election is on Thursday November 14

The full list of candidates is:

  • Bonnie Prince Bob, Independent
  • Mev Brown, Independent
  • Mairianna Clyde, Scottish National Party (SNP)
  • Neil Cuthbert, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
  • Sheila Gilmore, Scottish Labour Party
  • David Ian Henry, Independent
  • Tam Laird, Scottish Libertarian Party
  • Grant Lidster, Reform UK
  • Richard Crewe Lucas, Scottish Family Party
  • Daniel Aleksanteri Milligan, Scottish Greens
  • Louise Spence, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Marc Wilkinson, Independent

Council chief executive Paul Lawrence, who is returning officer for the by-election, said: “With nominations now closed and a month remaining, residents of the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward can start considering who they will vote for in the upcoming by-election. It's important to make sure you're registered to vote by October 29 in order to participate.

“Councillors play a vital role in our democratic system, making key decisions that impact our city. I encourage as many residents as possible to take part in this by-election.

“The election will use the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system, where voters rank candidates in order of preference by assigning numbers rather than just marking a single cross. You can choose to vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish.”

The deadline for applying for postal votes is October 30 and for proxy votes November 6.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and will be at:

  • Charwood
  • Fairmilehead Parish Church Hall
  • St. Cuthbert's Episcopal Church Hall
  • Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre
  • Pentland Community Centre

The electronic counting of votes will take place the following morning.

Scott Arthur won Edinburgh South West for Labour at the general election on July 4, with a 6,217 majority over the SNP’s Joanna Cherry.

