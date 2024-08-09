Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh residents are being asked for their views on Firework Control Zones - a strategy that would ban certain fireworks in some areas of the capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after ‘shocking scenes’ in areas of the capital last year that saw anti social behaviour and ‘emergency services being attacked.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firework Control Zones in Balerno, Calton Hill, Niddrie and Seafield are currently under consultation in addition to a citywide ban, that would mean certain fireworks will no longer be permitted to be set off anywhere in the capital. The consultation is open until Friday August 23.

The Firework Control Zones will not impact organised displays, including the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, or Christmas and Hogmanay events.

Councillor Val Walker, culture and communities convener said: “Bonfire Night and broader fireworks use in the city can be an opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate and spend time together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we all remember the shocking scenes we saw in some areas of the capital last year with emergency services being attacked, and we are doing everything in our power to prevent similar occurrences this November. This consultation is an opportunity for everyone to share their position on the use of fireworks, and I encourage everyone to take some time to have their say before the consultation closes.”

You can view the consultation document on the council website.