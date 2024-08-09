Edinburgh council launches consultation on citywide Firework Control Zone that bans certain fireworks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It comes after ‘shocking scenes’ in areas of the capital last year that saw anti social behaviour and ‘emergency services being attacked.’
Firework Control Zones in Balerno, Calton Hill, Niddrie and Seafield are currently under consultation in addition to a citywide ban, that would mean certain fireworks will no longer be permitted to be set off anywhere in the capital. The consultation is open until Friday August 23.
The Firework Control Zones will not impact organised displays, including the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, or Christmas and Hogmanay events.
Councillor Val Walker, culture and communities convener said: “Bonfire Night and broader fireworks use in the city can be an opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate and spend time together.
“However, we all remember the shocking scenes we saw in some areas of the capital last year with emergency services being attacked, and we are doing everything in our power to prevent similar occurrences this November. This consultation is an opportunity for everyone to share their position on the use of fireworks, and I encourage everyone to take some time to have their say before the consultation closes.”
You can view the consultation document on the council website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.