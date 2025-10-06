Edinburgh council’s housing convener Lezley Marion Cameron looks set to be forced to quit her role after failing to vote with the rest of the Labour group on a key decision.

Cllr Cameron had a meeting with council leader Jane Meagher on Monday morning. And a council source said: "Jane Meagher asked for her resignation today as housing convener. If she doesn't resign then she'll get sacked at the next full council."

The source said there had been "concerns about her performance as a member of the Labour group".

At the last full council meeting, Cllr Cameron broke the Labour whip by failing to vote for former council leader Cammy Day to replace her on the council's policy and resources committee.

She was absent from the chamber when the vote was taken. And although the appointment was still approved, the party regards it as unacceptable for a convener not to obey the whip.

The source said: "She didn't have permission not to vote, but essentially she abstained."

Cllr Day's appointment to the key committee was another step in returning him to council activities after he was suspended by the Labour Party and resigned his role as council leader in December last year over allegations he had sent sexual messages to Ukrainian refugees living in the Capital.

He was readmitted to the party and the council group after he was cleared of any criminal behaviour in May.

Cllr Cameron - who is also Deputy Lord Provost and a councillor for Liberton/Gilmerton - also angered fellow Labour councillors by publicly advocating a reduction in the proportion of affordable homes required in new housing developments, despite the council's declaration of a housing emergency.

The council has increased the requirement from 25 per cent to 35 per cent. But at an event run by the David Hume Institute last week, Cllr Cameron called for the policy to be reconsidered, arguing it could be putting off firms from investing in the Capital.

Cllr Cameron took up the role of housing convener last December, replacing Cllr Meagher after she took over from Cllr Day as leader.

It is understood Cllr Cameron is considering the request for her to resign. If she does not step down, it is expected the Labour group would propose the appointment of a new convener at the next full council meeting later this month.