An Edinburgh councillor has made a call for reforms to community councils amid fears eight of them might not run for the next four years.

Among these are the community councils at risk are Old Town, Portobello and West Pilton / West Granton.

The eight community councils did not receive enough nominations for community members to take part in them. A second nomination period will run from 31 March until 21 April, but if not enough interest is received these community councils will not operate.

Among the eight community councils without enough nominations is the one in Old Town | Google Maps

Labour councillor Margaret Graham has filed a motion for the next full council meeting asking officers to understand how community councillors felt about the last election process, and explore how community councils can be given more powers.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I’m looking to give community councils more power and impact within the local community – give them something more to do than licensing and planning, which is their statutory role at the moment.

“With participatory budgeting, it’s looking to have them integrally involved in the process, and how the money for the TVL levy is going to be distributed, because each ward is going to be able to get a certain amount of money.”

Cllr Graham also said she worried about the stability of some community councils, as several are just one seat over the limit.

She said it was possible that some could disappear over the course of the next term, running for four years from 28 March, if any members on them resign.

The community councils in Craigmillar, Davidson’s Mains and Silverknowes, Firrhill, Hutchison / Chesser, Muirhouse / Salvesen, Old Town, Portobello and West Pilton / West Granton did not receive enough nominations to be established.

Some 39 other community councils received enough nominations to operate.

Culture and Communities convener, Labour councillor Val Walker said: “I’m really pleased that the vast majority of community councils have now been formed and will begin their work on March 28.

“I’d also encourage all residents in the remaining 8 community council boundaries to consider becoming a community councillor in the next nomination period.

“For further information on community councils and how to get involved please visit our website.”

Locals can also contact [email protected] for more information on how to get involved.

You can watch the discussion of the full council motion on Thursday, 20 March, which can be viewed here.