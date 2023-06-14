Firefighters say a number of people remain “unaccounted for” after a blaze in the East Craigs area of Edinburgh.

As reported in the Evening News, fire crews were called to a block of flats on Craigmount Brae at around 3.08pm on Wednesday, June 14.

Nine appliances, two high reach appliances and a command support unit were in attendance at the Craigievar House block.

Fire crews were called to a block of flats on Craigmount Brae, at around 3.08pm on Wednesday, June 14.

Flames and huge plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the building, while a local school, East Craigs Primary School, was evacuated.

The Daily Record reported that casualties were being given oxygen at the scene, adding that several people remain “unaccounted for”.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) told the paper: “We are in attendance at a fire on Craigmount Brae, Edinburgh, after receiving a call at 3.08pm. The fire is in a block of domestic flats, within a top floor flat and the roof space.

“There are a small number of casualties being given oxygen and the ambulance and police services are in attendance. There are persons reported – meaning they are unaccounted for at this time. Nine pumps remain on the scene.”

People are being advised to avoid the area and locals told to keep windows and doors closed.