Edinburgh Craigmount Brae fire: Two people treated by paramedics after massive blaze in block of flats

Fire crews are still at the scene in Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

Two people were treated by paramedics after a huge fire in the East Craigs area of Edinburgh.

Fire crews were called to a blaze within a block of flats on Craigmount Brae, at around 3.08pm on Wednesday, June 14. Ten fire appliances, police and ambulances descended on the city street. Firefighters battledf to extinguish the flames, affecting top floor flats and the roof, while police evacuated children and staff from the nearby East Craigs Primary School.

On Wednesday night, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a number of people remained “unaccounted for” after the blaze. However, SFRS have since confirmed that “all persons are now accounted for”. Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Flames and huge plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the building on Craigmount Brae in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Brånn Valravn)Flames and huge plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the building on Craigmount Brae in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Brånn Valravn)
A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted to reports of a fire within a block of flats in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised 10 fire appliances plus specialist resources to the city's Craigmount Brae, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire involving top floor flats and the building’s roof.

“As of Thursday morning, 15 June, two fire appliances and specialist resources remain on scene to dampen down hot spots. All persons are now accounted for, and two casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a property on Craigmount Brae, Edinburgh shortly after 3.15pm on Wednesday, 14 June. Two people were treated at the scene and no one is unaccounted for. Emergency services remain at the scene.” No further information has been released regarding the cause of the fire.