Two people were treated by paramedics after a huge fire in the East Craigs area of Edinburgh.

Fire crews were called to a blaze within a block of flats on Craigmount Brae, at around 3.08pm on Wednesday, June 14. Ten fire appliances, police and ambulances descended on the city street. Firefighters battledf to extinguish the flames, affecting top floor flats and the roof, while police evacuated children and staff from the nearby East Craigs Primary School.

On Wednesday night, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a number of people remained “unaccounted for” after the blaze. However, SFRS have since confirmed that “all persons are now accounted for”. Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Flames and huge plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the building on Craigmount Brae in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Brånn Valravn)

A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted to reports of a fire within a block of flats in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised 10 fire appliances plus specialist resources to the city's Craigmount Brae, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire involving top floor flats and the building’s roof.

“As of Thursday morning, 15 June, two fire appliances and specialist resources remain on scene to dampen down hot spots. All persons are now accounted for, and two casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service”.