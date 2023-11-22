Schoolboy was treated by ambulance crews and his condition is unknown

A schoolboy has been hit by a bus during rush hour in Edinburgh, sparking a major emergency services response.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene at Greendykes Road, near Niddrie Mains Road, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, November 21, following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus.

An eight-year-old boy was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service. His current condition is unknown.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision. Edinburgh Travel News said: “Niddrie Mains Road at Greendykes Road. The road is closed both ways due to an RTC. Police and ambulance are in attendance.”

Officers have said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.