Edinburgh crime: Forensics and police spotted at scene after ‘unexplained’ death of man in city flat

No formal identification has taken place and the death is being treated as unexplained
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
A major police investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an Edinburgh flat.

Officers were called to Wardlaw Place, near Gorgie, at around 2.20pm on Saturday, November 18, following a report of concern for a man. During a search of a property, a body was discovered and police have launched an investigation into the ‘unexplained’ death.

Forensic officers and uniformed cops were spotted scouring the scene on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

A major police investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at a flat in Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Saturday, 18 November, 2023, police attended a flat in Wardlaw Place, Edinburgh, following a report of concern for a man.

“During a search of the property a body was discovered within. No formal identification has taken place and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”