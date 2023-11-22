Edinburgh crime: Forensics and police spotted at scene after ‘unexplained’ death of man in city flat
A major police investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an Edinburgh flat.
Officers were called to Wardlaw Place, near Gorgie, at around 2.20pm on Saturday, November 18, following a report of concern for a man. During a search of a property, a body was discovered and police have launched an investigation into the ‘unexplained’ death.
Forensic officers and uniformed cops were spotted scouring the scene on Wednesday as part of the investigation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Saturday, 18 November, 2023, police attended a flat in Wardlaw Place, Edinburgh, following a report of concern for a man.
“During a search of the property a body was discovered within. No formal identification has taken place and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”