Emergency services rush to scene after woman is hit by van on Edinburgh street
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Oct 2023, 19:54 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 19:54 BST
A woman was rushed to hospital on Thursday after being hit by a van on a busy Edinburgh street.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a crash on Niddrie Mains Road shortly before 10.15am.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment and the road was closed for around 30 minutes. The woman’s condition is not currently known.

A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a van on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh. Photo Google Street ViewA woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a van on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh. Photo Google Street View
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh, shortly before 10.15am on Thursday, 26 October, 2023 following a crash involving a female pedestrian and a van.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed while emergency services attended and reopened just before 11am.

“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.”