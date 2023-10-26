Emergency services rush to scene after woman is hit by van on Edinburgh street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was rushed to hospital on Thursday after being hit by a van on a busy Edinburgh street.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a crash on Niddrie Mains Road shortly before 10.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment and the road was closed for around 30 minutes. The woman’s condition is not currently known.

A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a van on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh. Photo Google Street View

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh, shortly before 10.15am on Thursday, 26 October, 2023 following a crash involving a female pedestrian and a van.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed while emergency services attended and reopened just before 11am.