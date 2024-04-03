Edinburgh crash tragedy: Family of Edinburgh crash victim say he will be ‘remembered for his big smile’
The family of the man who died in a crash in Edinburgh have said he will be “remembered for his big smile.”
Dylan Clack, 29, died when a silver VW Tiguan he was driving collided with a wall. The incident happened around 11.50pm on Saturday, 30 March on Corstorphine Road, at the junction with Balgreen Road.
Mr Clack was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 17-year-old male youth, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as serious but stable.
His family have asked for privacy and released the following statement: “Dylan, known as Dizzy, was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.“He will be sadly missed by all of us. Dylan will be remembered for his big smile.”
Sergeant Louise Birrell, of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 4595 of Saturday, 30 March, 2024.”