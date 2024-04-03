Edinburgh crash tragedy: Family of Edinburgh crash victim say he will be ‘remembered for his big smile’

The family of Dylan Clack, who died in a crash in Edinburgh at the weekend, have described him as ‘a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend’
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family of the man who died in a crash in Edinburgh have said he will be “remembered for his big smile.”

Dylan Clack, 29, died when a silver VW Tiguan he was driving collided with a wall. The incident happened around 11.50pm on Saturday, 30 March on Corstorphine Road, at the junction with Balgreen Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Clack was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 17-year-old male youth, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Dylan Clack, 29, died when a silver VW Tiguan he was driving collided with a wall on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh. Photo: Police ScotlandDylan Clack, 29, died when a silver VW Tiguan he was driving collided with a wall on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh. Photo: Police Scotland
Dylan Clack, 29, died when a silver VW Tiguan he was driving collided with a wall on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh. Photo: Police Scotland

His family have asked for privacy and released the following statement: “Dylan, known as Dizzy, was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.“He will be sadly missed by all of us. Dylan will be remembered for his big smile.”

Sergeant Louise Birrell, of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 4595 of Saturday, 30 March, 2024.”