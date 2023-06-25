News you can trust since 1873
Two pedestrians rushed to hospital after crash in Edinburgh street
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

Two elderly pedestrians have been rushed to hospital after a crash in an Edinburgh street.

The 88-year-old man and 86-year-old woman were struck by a black Subaru while crossing West Field Road at Mayfield Road on Saturday, June 24, at around 1.30pm, police said. They were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance, police said, where they remain. Medical staff said their condition is stable.

The 80-year-old female driver of the Subaru was not injured following the incident, according to police. Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

An elderly man and woman have been rushed to hospital after a crash at an Edinburgh junction (Google Streeview)
Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Livingston roads policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information, including dash-cam footage. If you have not yet come forward to police, then please call officers."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2103 of Saturday, 24 June 2023.

