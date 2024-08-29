Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been charged in connection with a car theft in Edinburgh that left two pensioners ‘incredibly distressed’.

At around 10pm on Tuesday, August 27, an 88-year-old woman was driving along Robert Burns Drive with her 93-year-old friend when they stopped the car near Mossgiel Walk.

The incident happened in Robert Burns Drive in Edinburgh at around 10pm on August 27 | Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of men dressed in dark clothing then demanded the pensioners exit the vehicle before taking off in the car. The Honda was later found abandoned in the Harlaw Reservoir car park around 11.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Wednesday, August 28, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience for the two elderly women, who thankfully were not hurt, and extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved.”

A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, August 30.