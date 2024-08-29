Edinburgh crime: 19-year-old man charged in connection with car theft in Robert Burns Drive
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 10pm on Tuesday, August 27, an 88-year-old woman was driving along Robert Burns Drive with her 93-year-old friend when they stopped the car near Mossgiel Walk.
A group of men dressed in dark clothing then demanded the pensioners exit the vehicle before taking off in the car. The Honda was later found abandoned in the Harlaw Reservoir car park around 11.10pm.
In a statement on Wednesday, August 28, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience for the two elderly women, who thankfully were not hurt, and extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved.”
A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, August 30.