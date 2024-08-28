Edinburgh's Eastfield Road leading to airport reopens after pedestrian hit by car

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:17 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 16:18 BST
A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Edinburgh has been taken to hospital.

Eastfield Road, which leads to Edinburgh Airport, was closed earlier today following the crash which involved a car and a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.50pm and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Drivers were urged to use an alternative route to access the airport, but Police Scotland said the road has now re-opened.

Eastfield Road in Edinburgh was closed by policeEastfield Road in Edinburgh was closed by police
Eastfield Road in Edinburgh was closed by police | Google

A spokesman said: “Eastfield Road leading to Edinburgh Airport has re-opened following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that happened around 1.50pm on Wednesday, August 28.

“Thank you to road users for their patience.The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

