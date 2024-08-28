Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A main road to Edinburgh Airport has been closed by police after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Eastfield Road - the main route into and out of Scotland’s busiest airport - at around 1.50pm on Wednesday, August 28, following reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police said those travelling to the airport can follow the route via Ingliston Road and Fairview Road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The main route into and from Edinburgh airport – Eastfield Road - is currently closed due to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that happened around 1.50pm on Wednesday, August 28. “Road users can still access the airport via Ingliston Road and Fairview Road.”