Two Edinburgh pensioners aged 88 and 93 were subjected to an ‘incredibly distressing experience’ after a group of masked men forced them out of their car before making off with the vehicle.

The horrifying incident happened at around 10pm in Robert Burns Drive on Tuesday, August 27. An 88-year-old woman was driving her bronze-coloured Honda Jazz with her 93-year-old female friend when they stopped the car near Mossgiel Walk.

While the car was stopped, police understand that three or four males dressed in dark clothing and wearing face coverings approached the vehicle and demanded the women get out.

The incident happened at around 10pm in Robert Burns Drive near its junction with Mossgiel Walk on Tuesday, August 27 | Google Maps

The suspects then entered the car and drove off at speed along Robert Burns Drive. The car was later found abandoned in the Harlaw Reservoir car park around 11.10pm.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the shocking incident.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience for the two elderly women, who thankfully were not hurt, and extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved.

“It is vital that we speak to any potential witnesses and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery who may have noticed men matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to please check in case they have captured the stolen vehicle or anything else which could be of significance to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4112 of Tuesday, August, 27. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.