Edinburgh crime: 23-year-old man charged after police find knife and drugs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The man was walking on Gorgie Road on September 10 at around 11am when members of the South West Community Policing Team (SWCPT) smelled drugs and carried out a stop and search.
The man was found to have a quantity of cannabis in addition to a bladed weapon and was arrested. He was later charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.
Writing on X, a spokesperson from Police Scotland South West Edinburgh said: “Excellent work from SWCPT on foot patrol in Gorgie Road. On smelling drugs, male was stopped, searched and found in possession of quantity of cannabis and a knife. Drugs and knife seized, male arrested and appearing at court at a later date.”