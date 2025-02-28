Edinburgh bomb squad raid property in Robert Burns Drive
Police executed a warrant at a property in Robert Burns Drive shortly before 2pm on Thursday, February 27. A 45-year-old was arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.
It is understood the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was sent to the property following the raid.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers executed a warrant at an address on Robert Burns Drive, Edinburgh around 1.50pm on Thursday, February 27.
"A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and enquiries are ongoing.”