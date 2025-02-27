A 34-year-old man has been charged following a series of ‘pickpocket-style thefts’ in Edinburgh’s city centre.

On Tuesday, February 25, the man was charged with five offences in connection with the spate of thefts between Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23. Officers later searched the man’s residence as part of their investigation.

Mike McBey, flickr

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers and ‘continuing inquiries and urge anyone with information to come forward’. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

They added: “Remember to keep your belongings secure and stay alert when out in busy public areas, as pickpocketing can happen quickly.”

For more information on how you can protect yourself from pickpocketing crimes you can visit the Police Scotland website.