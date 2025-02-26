Edinburgh parents warned to check children's phones after schoolgirl, 8, is victim of sextortion
It comes after a mother said her eight-year-old daughter, who attends Gilmerton Primary School, was a victim of sextortion.
Parents have been contacted by the school informing them a person has been impersonating pupils on Snapchat.
The Evening News understands that multiple pupils have been targeted, with a police investigation now underway.
The head teacher at Gilmerton Primary has written to families urging them to check all pupils' social media accounts and to screen shot, block and report anything suspicious.
Head teacher Alet Bouwer wrote: “Dear Gilmerton families, I am writing to inform you that we are aware of an ongoing situation with regards to a person impersonating pupils on social media (specifically Snapchat).
“We are working very closely with our colleagues from the Child Protection team within Police Scotland on this matter.
“Can I direct you to the page on our website with useful information to keep your children safe online. Please do check all your children's social media accounts.
“Screen shot, block and report any suspicious accounts and report this to Police Scotland. We are also more than happy to answer any questions and signpost families to information about online safety."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “An investigation is under way after we received several reports in February 2025 relating to indecent images being shared on an online platform in Edinburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with a number of partner agencies.”
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.