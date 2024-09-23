Edinburgh crime: Man charged in connection with alleged assault on cyclist near the Cowgate

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:57 BST
A 37-year-old man has been charged following an alleged assault of a cyclist in High School Wynd, Edinburgh.

At around 6.30pm on Friday, September 20, a cyclist was allegedly ‘slammed to the ground’ by a male driver in the Cowgate area of the city. The 34-year-old cyclist was later taken to hospital.

The incident at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 20 in High School Wynd, EdinburghThe incident at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 20 in High School Wynd, Edinburgh
The incident at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 20 in High School Wynd, Edinburgh | Google Maps

Police advised the 37-year-old driver is expected to appear in court today.

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a 34-year-old male cyclist on High School Wynd, Edinburgh, on Friday, September 20. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.  It is anticipated that he will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September 2024.”

