A 37-year-old man has been charged following an alleged assault of a cyclist in High School Wynd, Edinburgh.

At around 6.30pm on Friday, September 20, a cyclist was allegedly ‘slammed to the ground’ by a male driver in the Cowgate area of the city. The 34-year-old cyclist was later taken to hospital.

Police advised the 37-year-old driver is expected to appear in court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a 34-year-old male cyclist on High School Wynd, Edinburgh, on Friday, September 20. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. It is anticipated that he will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September 2024.”