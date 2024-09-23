Edinburgh crime: Man charged in connection with alleged assault on cyclist near the Cowgate
At around 6.30pm on Friday, September 20, a cyclist was allegedly ‘slammed to the ground’ by a male driver in the Cowgate area of the city. The 34-year-old cyclist was later taken to hospital.
Police advised the 37-year-old driver is expected to appear in court today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a 34-year-old male cyclist on High School Wynd, Edinburgh, on Friday, September 20. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. It is anticipated that he will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September 2024.”