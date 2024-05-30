Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information

A 41-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a serious assault in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

The incident took place in Groathill Road North around 2.30pm on Wednesday, May, 29. The man was then rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault and urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Constable Peter Lyons said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with any information to get in touch.”

Detective Constable Lyons added: “I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist our investigation to contact officers.”