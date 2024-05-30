Edinburgh crime: Man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries following assault in Groathill Road North
A 41-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a serious assault in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.
The incident took place in Groathill Road North around 2.30pm on Wednesday, May, 29. The man was then rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault and urging anyone with information to get in touch.
Detective Constable Peter Lyons said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances of this incident. We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with any information to get in touch.”
Detective Constable Lyons added: “I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist our investigation to contact officers.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 2702 of 29 May. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.