The man is expected to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to Westfield Road at around 12.55pm on Friday, June 7, following a concern for a man within a property. The 53-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

A police cordon was put in place on Westfield Road, between Gorgie Road and Stevenson Road, as police carried out investigations in the area. The road reopened at around 7pm on Saturday, June 8.

The 43-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, June 10.

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“This was a contained incident, however we know that the police presence and subsequent road closure has had a significant impact on the local community and the wider public.”