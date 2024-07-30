Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 88,500 tonne cruise liner, with around 3,000 passengers and crew on board, has docked at Leith’s new deep-water outer berth.

The 293 metre long Carnival Legend arrived for a one-day stop on Tuesday morning. And instead of anchoring in the Forth and passengers being ferried by tender to dry land, the ship - 15 times the size of the Royal Yacht Britannia - tied up at the new berth, allowing passengers to step ashore before heading off on their excursions.

But the cruise liner’s visit to the outer berth was a one-off - the purpose of the deep water facility is to accommodate the world’s largest offshore renewables support vessels. The docking of the Carnival Legend was part of the berth’s first full marine trial.

The outer berth - which is due to be completed and handed over next month - is part of what will be Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub, supporting Scotland’s energy transition plans, boosting local supply chains, creating new, high quality green jobs and helping to achieve net zero carbon emissions targets.

The berth will feature a heavy lift capability of up to 100 tonnes per square metre, backed up by 175 acres of adjacent land for associated renewables logistics, marshalling and manufacturing.