Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Yacht Britannia will remain at Leith’s Ocean Terminal for the next 25 years after a new lease was agreed.

The move is seen as confirming the vessel’s long-term future as part of the Leith waterfront, linking in with the multi-million pound redevelopment of Ocean Terminal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Yacht Britannia will remain at Ocean Terminal for another 25 years | Marc Millar

Britannia, which attracts more than 300,000 visitors each year, has been berthed at Leith since 1998. The five-star attraction was voted Tripadvisor’s No.1 UK Attraction 2023 - 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment of Ocean Terminal shopping centre, which opened in 2001, includes the demolition of the former Debenham’s store and the neighbouring multi-storey car park and construction more than 500 new homes and commercial space, including a Tesco supermarket.

Announcing the new 25-year lease, Chris Richardson, managing director of Ocean Terminal’s owners Ambassador Investment Management, said: “This is a significant development for the reconfiguration of the site, and we are absolutely thrilled that The Royal Yacht Britannia, one of the UK’s most popular visitor attractions, has agreed a 25 year lease with OT.

“I am in no doubt this will be a formidable partnership, cementing our position as a leading tourist destination on Leith’s waterfront, furthering our ambitions for the wider regeneration of Leith, and the local community around the site.”

A spokesperson for The Royal Yacht Britannia said: “We are delighted to have secured the long-term future for The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith as part of the exciting redevelopment of Ocean Terminal, and we look forward to moving into our state-of-the-art visitor centre and fantastic new gift shop in early 2025.”