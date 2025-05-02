Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home issues call to action after record admissions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh animal charity has issued a call to action after a year that saw record admissions.

Demand for services at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home have risen as the cost of living crisis continues to bite pet owners in the city - with a record 400 admissions in 2024. The charity said that they must take action now to ensure the future of the 140 year old Cat and Dog Home.

Jamie Simpson, chief operating officer at the cat and dog home, said: “From our side, the cost of living has just had a huge impact on the organisation. Our accounts will be going out like everyone else's, and we'll be looking at around a £1 million deficit for 2024 so it’s quite sizable, and most of that really is to do with rising costs, which are basically growing quicker than the income we're able to bring in. That's despite all our generous supporters and the donations that they give.”

The charity expects to report a deficit of £1 million | Supplied

Demand for the dog and cat home’s services have increased over the last year and a half as the cost of living crisis affects people around the country.

Jamie said: “We've seen increases in demand for our services over the last 18 months at least. I would say that's all our services. So we've had a record number of admissions in 2024 which was nearly 400 animals.

“Demand for things like our helpline and our food banks has also increased significantly, as well as what we call surrender requests, in terms of people considering giving up their pet.

“The reasons for those are always difficult to be sure of, because people don't necessarily want to admit it's because of affordability, but it's definitely been a factor and kind of lined up with the cost of living crisis.”

With costs increasing, the cat and dog home has had to look at ways of reducing costs - including fundraising for the installation of solar panels, which are set to net the charity thousands in savings.

Jamie explained: “We've got to take action now to make sure that we're here in the future and we can continue for another 140 years. The Light Up Our Home fundraiser, which went out a couple of weeks ago, was a step towards that. That was a fundraiser to get solar panels on our cattery roof, mainly because one of our biggest costs within our operating budget is our energy costs, and having those solar panels will save us around £2,600 a year going forward, which is sizable.

“We actually had a target for the Light Up Our Home fundraiser of about £12,890, I think. And we reached that already within 17 days of the 40 days, and we've surpassed that now as well. So that was a fantastic news story.”

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, and Scarlett | Supplied

Now the charity is calling on potential donors to give what they can, however they can. And the charity has recently benefited from a huge donation of food.

Jamie explained: “Last week, we had the largest single day donation of pet food ever received. We had nine full Amazon vans delivered. I think it was 45,000 meals after we did a call to action on our social media to ask for food donations. So our supporters are certainly doing their best to support us at the moment.”