Drivers visiting Cameron Toll Shopping Centre in Edinburgh have been facing long delays today due to ongoing works in the area.

Long queues of traffic could be seen at the exit and entrance of the retail park with drivers reporting to have waited 30 minutes to leave the shopping center whilst others claimed to have waited over 90 minutes. In pictures shared with the Evening News staff can be seen helping direct traffic near the shopping centre's exit.

Writing on social media, one frustrated driver said: “Stuck in a Cameron Toll nightmare. Literally not moving due to roundabout roadworks.”

Edinburgh drivers complained of lengthy queues at Cameron Toll roundabout on Saturday owing to road works in the area | NW

Another described the situation as a ‘shambles.’ They added: “There must be a better way to do it. A few cars getting through at a time. Queue to get out of Cameron Toll is ridiculous.”

The increased congestion comes after emergency gas works got underway at Cameron Toll roundabout on August 26, closing off a section of the roundabout between Lady Road and Dalkeith Road. The ‘critical’ repair work saw similar scenes last weekend with hundreds of drivers struggling to exit the shopping centre car park.

The gas works are expected to last until mid October. In a statement last month, a SGN spokesperson said: “We know this is an extremely busy route and would urge motorists to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys.

“We would like to apologise in advance for the inconvenience this will cause to motorists and the local community. While there is no ideal time to carry out work in the A7, it is critical that we repair our gas pipes.”