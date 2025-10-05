Edinburgh E-scooter riders warned ‘don’t risk it’ after police seize vehicle during routine stop

A 20-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after he was caught riding an illegal e-scooter in the north of the city.

The incident is understood to have taken place in Easter Road on Saturday, October 4. Police in Edinburgh took to social media warning others not to ‘risk it’. A picture from the scene shows the seized vehicle on Montrose Terrace.

In a social media post, Police Scotland said: “E-scooters are not permitted on public roads, pavements or other public spaces, as they do not meet the necessary legal standards. Their use is only legal on private land with the landowner's consent.

“A 20-year-old male is now the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences. The e-scooterwas seized by police at the roadside. Don't Risk It.”

