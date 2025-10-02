Skipper embraces ‘chaos’ of full-contact sessions at Hibernian Training Centre

Crocked captain Joe Newell has taken another giant leap on his journey back to first-team action for Hibs, as the experienced midfielder closes in on a first competitive outing in nine months. And gaffer David Gray has revealed that the skipper made an immediate impact on his return to training.

Newell hasn’t played since December of last year, with a series of setbacks during recovery from groin surgery continually hampering his efforts to re-join the group. The club captain has been forced to find new ways of influencing the squad in a non-playing role while battling to regain fitness.

Joe Newell starred in Boxing Day derby win at Tynecastle last season

But the Englishman has now returned to full-contact training out at East Mains. And, although medical staff will watch closely for any negative reaction to his first proper session, the plan is for Newell to re-join the group again later this week.

Gray, speaking yesterday, said: “Joe Newell trained with the group today, which is positive as well. Obviously, he's not in our thoughts for the weekend at all, far too soon.

“He'll need a couple of weeks at least of full training with the boys. But that was a big stepping stone for him today.

“He'll do more on Friday, probably, with the group. Top him up and then look to try and involve him fully. Or even sometimes as a floater and other things that come with that, just to reintroduce him to that chaos that you get. You can do as many runs as you want when you're injured, but you need the chaos.”

Midfielder ‘driving standards’ on first day back

Newell has spoken about his struggles to stay motivated during such a lengthy enforced absence. Being back in a full session at HTC was obviously a boost for the 32-year-old, who will be a non-playing squad member for Saturday’s first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle, Gray saying: “I think at this stage as well, when you've been out for as long as it has been, you do need a change of scenery at times. Even if it is altering our session to make sure he gets back involved, being around the players, simple passing drills, little things like that.

“And it's good to have him back on the grass even for a day. Straight away he was driving standards with the way he talks, what he does.

“So I'm sure he was enjoying it. He just needs to keep progressing as quickly and get as fit and as able as he can.”

Asked if the next step in Newell’s recovery would be a bounce game, Gray said: “It just depends. Ideally, if you would like to try and get games, but it doesn't always work like that.

“And the international break coming up as well, so that will be a wee bit of a stop start. But the big thing for him is just to get a full week's training under his belt, joining in with no restrictions in training.

“And if he can get through that, then you're then starting to look at how he can build up his minutes. He's been out for a long time, so he's had a wee setback here and there.

“But his actual baseline fitness hasn't dropped, he's been constantly on that. When he has had a setback, it's not as if he's went right back to square one at times. So it is a case of the change of directing stuff because of his groin. But hopefully, that's him on the other side of that - and we can push him on from there.”