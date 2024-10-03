Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eye patient waiting times in Edinburgh are set to soar when the city's Eye Pavilion closes for six months to allow urgent repairs, a sight loss charity has warned.

Sight Scotland said ophthalmology outpatient waiting times in the NHS Lothian area had already increased dramatically in the past 10 years since the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion was declared unfit for purpose.

And the charity said the six-month closure would result in even longer waiting times and declining patient care, putting the eye health and mental wellbeing of thousands at heightened risk.

Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion will close temporarily for six months from the end of October. Picture: Greg Macvean

NHS Lothian announced last month that the Eye Pavilion, in Chalmers Street, had to close temporarily so two waste pipes could be replaced and asbestos removed.

Eye services are due to be relocated to other sites within Lothian. Heath chiefs have yet to announce details of where these will be, but it is expected emergency care will be provided at the nearby Lauriston building and day surgery looks likely to be allocated to St John's Hospital, Livingston, with several other locations needed for outpatients and other services.

Sight Scotland chief executive Craig Spalding said: “The temporary closure of the eye hospital raises serious questions about patient care, continuity of services, and access to essential treatments.

“This building has been deemed unfit for purpose for over a decade, yet NHS Lothian is set to pour millions into plumbing, while the entire facility remains a disaster zone.

“This is a significant blow to patients in a region where ophthalmology services are already severely strained.

"Waiting times are at an all-time high and they are now expected to worsen, causing further delays to vital treatments and placing the eye health and mental wellbeing of thousands at serious risk.

"Since the building was declared unfit for purpose in 2014, outpatient waiting times have quadrupled. Now, less than a third of patients are seen within 12 weeks, compared to 90 per cent ten years ago. Patients cannot afford to wait this long for critical treatments, and it is only going to get worse."

Figures show the number of people waiting in September 2014 was 4,458 but by the same date in 2023 it had jumped to 14,726 - an increase of 230 per cent. Those waiting more than 12 weeks rose from 352 to 10,057 - an increase of 2,757 per cent. And patients waiting over 16 weeks went up from 156 to 8,893 - a massive 5,600 per cent rise.

Meanwhile, plans for a replacement hospital- already cancelled, then reinstated - are now on hold as part of the Scottish Government's freeze on major infrastructure spending.

Mr Spalding said there were many urgent questions about the Eye Pavilion closure which needed to be answered, including:

- What transport options will be available for patients, especially those struggling to reach new locations?

- What resilience plans are in place if some of the alternative sites prove unviable?

- What contingency measures exist if the repairs extend beyond the planned six-month timeframe?

- Will there be increased Scottish Government funding if NHS Lothian’s £1.8 million contingency fund is not enough?

- How will patients access medication from the specialist pharmacy, and will community pharmacies be an alternative?

- Will NHS Lothian commit to timely, accessible updates and appointment information. e.g., large print, Braille and telephone calls?

Mr Spalding said: "Concerns are widespread, and there's still no comprehensive plan to improve eye care in the capital. We must keep pushing NHS Lothian and the Scottish Government for answers, both for immediate solutions and long-term improvements. How many more lives must be disrupted before funding for a new eye hospital is finally secured?”