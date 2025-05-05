Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for a pick-up driver to forward in case he has information on a fatal crash at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 65-year-old male cyclist died when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall van on the A70 near Harburn, West Calder, at around 8.45am on Friday May 2.

Road policing officers are now appealing for the driver of a silver or grey pick-up to come forward to assist enquiries.

Police now want a pick-up driver who was in the area around the time of the crash to come forward | Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “As our investigation progresses, it has now been established that a silver or grey pick-up style vehicle was in the area around the time of the crash.

“It is possible that the driver may have information that would assist our enquiries and I would ask that they come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0749 of 2 May, 2025.

The crash was the first of two fatal accidents on the same day on the same short stretch of the A70. A 46-year-old man died when his car was involved in a crash with a taxi and a bike at around 11.35pm just a few miles away, close to the junction of the A70 with the B7031 to Kirknewton.