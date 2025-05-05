Edinburgh fatal crash: Police believe pick-up driver in area at the time may have information

By Ian Swanson
Published 5th May 2025, 20:04 BST
Police are appealing for a pick-up driver to forward in case he has information on a fatal crash at the weekend.

A 65-year-old male cyclist died when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall van on the A70 near Harburn, West Calder, at around 8.45am on Friday May 2.

Road policing officers are now appealing for the driver of a silver or grey pick-up to come forward to assist enquiries.

Police now want a pick-up driver who was in the area around the time of the crash to come forward
Police now want a pick-up driver who was in the area around the time of the crash to come forward | Google Maps

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: “As our investigation progresses, it has now been established that a silver or grey pick-up style vehicle was in the area around the time of the crash.

“It is possible that the driver may have information that would assist our enquiries and I would ask that they come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0749 of 2 May, 2025.

The crash was the first of two fatal accidents on the same day on the same short stretch of the A70. A 46-year-old man died when his car was involved in a crash with a taxi and a bike at around 11.35pm just a few miles away, close to the junction of the A70 with the B7031 to Kirknewton.

