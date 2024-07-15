Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major Edinburgh road has reopened following a police investigation into a fire at a block of flats in Craiglockhart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6.40pm on Sunday, July 14, emergency services scrambled to a block of flats in Colinton Road after being alerted to a fire. Residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

The road was closed in both directions from South Gillsland Road to Tipperlinn Road last night while firefighters tackled the blaze. Police have now confirmed that Colinton Road has reopened but South Ettrick Road remains closed between Colinton Road and Spylaw. Police remain at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google Maps

The force added that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident which is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault on a laptop.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Colinton Road has now reopened while South Ettrick Road remains closed between Colinton Road and Spylaw Road due to a fire. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and officers remain in attendance to assist.”