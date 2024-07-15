Edinburgh fire: Colinton Road reopens following fire in block at flats that saw residents evacuated
At around 6.40pm on Sunday, July 14, emergency services scrambled to a block of flats in Colinton Road after being alerted to a fire. Residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
The road was closed in both directions from South Gillsland Road to Tipperlinn Road last night while firefighters tackled the blaze. Police have now confirmed that Colinton Road has reopened but South Ettrick Road remains closed between Colinton Road and Spylaw. Police remain at the scene.
The force added that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident which is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault on a laptop.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Colinton Road has now reopened while South Ettrick Road remains closed between Colinton Road and Spylaw Road due to a fire. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and officers remain in attendance to assist.”
