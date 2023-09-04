Emergency services raced to the sports building after reports of a fire.

Two fire engines attended East Fettes Avenue before 3pm and battled to put out a blaze on the roof of the building. The fire was extinguished and there were no casualties reported. East Fettes Avenue is home to large pitches for sports for both Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College, with centres used by a number of sports clubs including rugby and hockey teams.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.43pm on Monday, 4 September to reports of a building fire in Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the city's East Fettes Avenue, where firefighters were met by a fire within the roof space of a sports pavilion.