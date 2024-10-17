Edinburgh fire crews race to Lanark Road following blaze 

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 19:28 BST
Fire crews in Edinburgh raced to Lanark Road on Thursday evening following reports of a blaze just after 5pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised three appliances and a specialist height appliance to tackle the blaze. It is understood that one fire crew remains at the scene. 

Three fire appliances and one height appliance were mobilised following a fire on Lanark Road, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 17Three fire appliances and one height appliance were mobilised following a fire on Lanark Road, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 17
Three fire appliances and one height appliance were mobilised following a fire on Lanark Road, Edinburgh on Thursday, October 17 | Submitted

Images shared with the Evening News show police and SFRS crews on Lanark Road with one firefighter seen tackling the fire from an aerial appliance. 

A spokesperson for the SFRS service said: “At 5.07pm the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call to attend an incident at Lanark Road. Operations control mobilised three appliances and a height appliance.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment. 

