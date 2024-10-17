Edinburgh fire crews race to Lanark Road following blaze
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised three appliances and a specialist height appliance to tackle the blaze. It is understood that one fire crew remains at the scene.
Images shared with the Evening News show police and SFRS crews on Lanark Road with one firefighter seen tackling the fire from an aerial appliance.
A spokesperson for the SFRS service said: “At 5.07pm the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call to attend an incident at Lanark Road. Operations control mobilised three appliances and a height appliance.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.