An 18-week project to upgrade gas pipes in the south west of Edinburgh will begin this month.

SGN advised the work will take place in the Craiglockhart and Lanark Road areas of the city and commence on October 14.

The project will be split into phases to minimise disruption. The first part of the project will be carried out in five phases in Craiglockhart, with works in Lanark Road beginning in the new year.

Works to replace old metal gas mains with new plastic pipes will commence on October 14 in the Craiglockhart and Lanark Road areas of Edinburgh | Google Maps

In an online statement, SGN said: “This work is essential to make sure that you, your neighbours, and businesses, continue to receive a safe and reliable gas supply. We know this is a busy area and have taken that into consideration during the planning of this critical project.

“We're carrying out this project now due to the council's plans to resurface sections of Lanark Road. This particular location has experienced multiple gas leaks in recent years and by upgrading our pipes now, we can prevent future emergency work and disruption.”

It added: “We advise motorists to plan ahead and allow more time for journeys, especially during peak travel times.”

Craiglockhart

The first part of the project will last for 12 weeks and be carried out in five phases.

Phase 1, October 14

Works begin in Redhall House Drive, with part of Craiglockhart Drive South closed for one week.

Phase 2,October 21

Works on Lanark Road at its junction with Craiglockhart Avenue will see three-way temporary traffic lights in place for three weeks.

Phase 3, November 11

Craiglockhart Avenue will have a one-way system in place for four weeks. Drivers will be unable to travel northbound on Craiglockhart Avenue and should follow diversions via Ashley Terrace. Lothian Bus services 4 and 36 will be diverted during this phase.

Phase 4, December 2

Four-way lights will be in place onColinton Road and its junction with Craiglockhart Avenue for two weeks.

Phase 5, December 16

Lane closures will be in place along Colinton Road for two weeks. Temporary bus stops will also be in place.

Lanark Road

The second part of the project will last for six weeks and be carried out in six phases.

Phase 1, January 20

Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Lanark Road at its junction with Kingsknowe Road South for one week.

Phase 2, January 27

Three-way temporary traffic lights in place on Lanark Road at its junction with Dovecot Park. There will also be a road closure in Kingsknowe Park. Phase 2 will last for one week.

Phase 3, February 3

Part of Kingsknowe Drive will be closed for one week.

Phase 4, February 10

Three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Lanark Road at its junction with Dovecot Grove. Part of Arnott Gardens will also be closed. Phase 4 will last for one week.

Phase 5, February 17

There will be a lane closure in place on Lanark Road for one week.

Parking suspensions will be in place in Redhall View for approximately one week as contractors carry out the phase of the Craiglockhart section.