Edinburgh firefighters rushed to the west of the city this afternoon following reports of a fire at an industrial site.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) mobilised three fire appliances to an Edinburgh Council depot in Russel Road at around 1pm on Sunday, August 18.

Fire Crews remain at a depot in Russel Road, Edinburgh

It is understood two fire appliances remain on site. The SFRS could not confirm if there have been any injuries.

A video shared online at around 1.20pm shows thick black smoke billowing from the depot. The City of Edinburgh Council confirmed the fire occurred at the Fleet Services and MOT depot in Russel Road.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We can confirm that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at an address at Russel Road. The initial time of call was 1.01pm. we still have two fire appliances on site making the scene safe.”