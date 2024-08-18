Firefighters remain at Russel Road after fire breaks out at Edinburgh Council depot
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) mobilised three fire appliances to an Edinburgh Council depot in Russel Road at around 1pm on Sunday, August 18.
It is understood two fire appliances remain on site. The SFRS could not confirm if there have been any injuries.
A video shared online at around 1.20pm shows thick black smoke billowing from the depot. The City of Edinburgh Council confirmed the fire occurred at the Fleet Services and MOT depot in Russel Road.
A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We can confirm that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at an address at Russel Road. The initial time of call was 1.01pm. we still have two fire appliances on site making the scene safe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.