Edinburgh’s only free-to-enter food extravaganza is back for its tenth edition and will run for 10 days - it opened on Friday July 19 and will continue right through until Sunday July 28.
Since its launch in 2014, the festival has gone from strength to strength, hosting top industry figures such as Carina Contini, Shirley Spear, Tom Lewis, Guy Grieve and Neil Forbes.
The festival takes place just before the start of Festival's Fringe season and features some of Scotland's best food and drink vendors, who serve up their tasty offerings from stalls in George Square gardens
There’s a full menu of activity, with street food, chef demos, hands-on cookery classes and more.
The Scottish Street Food Awards finals are taking place this weekend.
And there’s the Producers Market too look forward to, running from Thursday July 25 until the end of the festival on Sunday.
