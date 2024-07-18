The city’s only free-to-enter food festival returns to Assembly George Square Gardens for its 10th edition – and will run over ten days from Friday 19 July through to Sunday 28 July 2024.
With chef demos, food workshops, yoga classes, ceilidhs, quizzes and more; the 2024 festival's jam-packed programme will keep the whole family entertained this July. And, like any food festival, there will be some amazing food for visitors to try.
1. Edinburgh Food Festival 2024 pop-ups - in pictures
Here are 10 mouth-watering food and drink pop-ups to try at this year's Edinburgh Food Festival. Photo: Third Party
2. Chock shop
Chock Shop are experts in absolutely phenomenal chocolate brownies, smothered in hot chocolate sauce and topped with fresh local strawberries, we have over 30 different flavours and cater for GF and V custom. Photo: Third Party
3. Mac Love
Mac Love specialises in delectable mac 'n' cheese, crafted using the finest local Scottish ingredients. “Our gooey mac 'n' cheese pots, topped with a variety of mouth-watering additions, have become a sensation at some of the biggest events across Scotland. Whether you're craving a classic mac 'n' cheese or a pot loaded with unique toppings, we’ve got you!” Photo: Third Party
4. Steam Bunny
“Welcome to our bao - steamed bun stall, where we bring together flavors from around the world! Each bao bun is handmade and packed with unique, delicious flavors. We take pride in using local ingredients to ensure both freshness and quality. Our offerings showcase a blend of tradition and creativity, providing a delightful dining experience. Visit us to enjoy our carefully crafted bao buns, made with passion and care.” Photo: Third Party
