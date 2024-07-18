4 . Steam Bunny

“Welcome to our bao - steamed bun stall, where we bring together flavors from around the world! Each bao bun is handmade and packed with unique, delicious flavors. We take pride in using local ingredients to ensure both freshness and quality. Our offerings showcase a blend of tradition and creativity, providing a delightful dining experience. Visit us to enjoy our carefully crafted bao buns, made with passion and care.” Photo: Third Party