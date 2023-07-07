Dubbed the 'Gastro-Glasto', a huge foodie festival featuring some of the UK's top chefs is coming to Edinburgh

Taking place at Inverleith Park from August 4-6, the three-day event features live cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef and the Great British Menu, plus top-rated Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs. There will also be live music from two of Scotland’s biggest rising stars – Callum Beattie and Callum Bowie.

Star names appearing in the live cooking theatres include National Chef of Scotland and MasterChef: The Professionals champion Gary Maclean, MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, celebrity TV chef and star of Great British Menu, Jimmy Lee, and Scotland’s best-selling author, baker and TikTok sensation, Coinneach MacLeod, aka The Hebridean Baker Also on the menu is Kinross-based MasterChef 2022 finalist Sarah Rankin, and 2021 finalist, Laura Michael.

Showcasing the best of the Edinburgh and beyond, many of the most-highly acclaimed Michelin and multi-award-winning chefs will also appear – including Great British Menu star Scott Smith, award-winning chef Paul Wedgwood and TV chef and author Sumayya Usmani.

The festival also launches ‘Cocktails, Cabaret and Cake’, a fun-fuelled schedule of events with traditional and on-trend new cocktails, cocktail-making sessions, top tribute acts and local performers – all headlined by a superb ABBA tribute band.

Throughout the three day weekend, visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of TV cooking show champions and award-winning chefs in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Bake Theatre, star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats.

In The Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy. Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting, including presentations from BBC expert, Joe Wadsack, and award-winning local breweries.

Visitors can browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

Other attractions include a chilli-eating competition, fairground, children’s activities, and family-friendly areas.

For the fifth year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

