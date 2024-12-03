Residents evacuated from their homes on an Edinburgh estate after a gas explosion a year ago are a step nearer being able to return to the area.

Eighty-four-year-old James Smith died in the explosion at Baberton Mains Avenue on the night of December 1 last year and two other residents were taken to hospital. Neighbours in several other houses were evacuated and are still living in temporary accommodation.

The scene on Baberton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh, after the explosion a year ago. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

But now agreement has been reached on demolition of at least six homes and plans are being drawn up for rebuilding.

Mary Porteous, one of those evacuated, said: "We had a meeting last week of the residents and we've appointed an architect and signed the paperwork to let the planning application go forward, so hopefully things can work out quickly.

“Nothing will happen this side of Christmas, but hopefully early in the new year. They reckon it will all be done by summer of 2026. It seems an awful long time, but we look forward to it."

The homes will be replaced like-for-like, but subject to up-to-date standards and regulations and the plan is for them to be gas-free.

In the meantime, Mrs Porteous said the scene of the explosion was little changed since a year ago. She said: "I just feel for the people across the other side of the road - they open their curtains every morning and they still see a bomb site. It must be awful."

Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber said the decision to demolish applied so far only to six terraced houses, but there was still uncertainty about two semi-detached houses to the right of the house destroyed in the explosion.

And she fears that could mean delay, but she hopes the rebuilding of the houses can be achieved more quickly than the 18 months projected.

"A lot of that is making sure things go through the council quickly in terms of building warrants, planning and so on - I'm hoping that will just be a rubber stamp exercise.

"It has taken a long time to get to this point, but I'm hopeful now that absolutely everyone will pull every stop o get these homes rebuilt so people can rebuild their lives, mindful that one f the residents sadly passed away - and it was nice to see a number of bunches of flowers placed in and around the fences in memory of Jimmy."