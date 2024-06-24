Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents whose homes were badly damaged in a gas explosion in Edinburgh shortly before Christmas are finally being issued with dangerous building notices which will allow demolition of some of the houses to proceed.

Nearly seven months after the blast, Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber says the scene of the explosion in Baberton Mains Avenue looks almost exactly the same as on the night of December 1 last year, when one man died and two other people were taken to hospital.

The scene in Baberton Mains Avenue, Edinburgh, after the gas explosion which claimed the life of an 84-year-old man on December 1, 2023 Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

And she accused the council of letting down the residents by allowing such a long delay in issuing the required paperwork. But she said it was “fabulous” if the dangerous building notices were now being sent out. “That will mean decisions can be made, the insurers can all work together to get the properties demolished if that is what's needed and clear the site cleared and start getting the plans for replacement homes.”

The explosion destroyed two houses and damaged others, claiming the life of James Smith, 84. A man and a woman were taken to hospital. Neighbours were evacuated and many homes and parked cars were damaged, with tiles missing from roofs and windows smashed.

Ms Webber raised the plight of the Baberton Mains residents with John Swinney at First Ministers Questions in the Scottish Parliament last month and he agreed to meet them.

Ms Webber said she had written to Mr Swinney asking him for the meeting. She said: “I want him to come out and see first hand what it looks like because I don’t think anyone believes that it's still in exactly the same situation.”

She said living next to the scene was traumatising for people. She said: “They draw their curtains in the morning and see the devastated properties; possessions are blowing around in the wind.”

The council said the notices were being sent out at the end of last week and once they had been served, the council would work with owners and insurance companies on how best to comply with the content of the individual notices.

Planning convener James Dalgleish said: “I appreciate how difficult it is for everyone involved. The dangerous buildings notices will outline the measures needed to make the buildings, and surrounding area, safe. This could involve demolition for some properties, or repair in others.